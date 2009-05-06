 Indian Team - Twenty 20 World Cup





I think India are in with a real chance. The IPL has been good practice against some of the best players of the short game in the world. But T/20 is a game where any side can win on the day. It's still a lottery.



The IPL is an incredible breeding ground for future Indian players. The youngsters have been exposed to some of the world greats (for and against), and what they learn about cricket in general is invaluable. I can see India as the next world powerhouse of cricket - purely with this youth exposure. I also think that T/20 cricket is being over-marketed. The novelty sees it running right now in the IPL circus; and it's going to take some really brilliant marketing to keep it going at the same pace, year after year. I think it would be much more effective if it were played every two or three years.



Having said that, T/20 is heading in the direction I forecast a few years ago with professional cricket in general. I said that international cricket in it's form would eventually die down and there will be international franchises, where a country might have one or two teams of players drawn from any nationality as tru professional sportsmen. This would not be all that different from international club football or Super 14 rugby.