 All The Greats Of 53





Site Administrator





Group: Admin

Posts: 6,109

Joined: 28-March 04

From: Australia

Member No.: 1



Site AdministratorGroup: AdminPosts: 6,109Joined: 28-March 04From: AustraliaMember No.: 1





QUOTE (whiterose @ Jul 22 2008, 05:48 PM) please visit the memrabilia section and read about the offer not to be missed kind regards whiterose



I'm......finkin.....maybe you could use the quids to by yerself a ruddy dictionary and or a few literacy lessons. (IMG: I'm......finkin.....maybe you could use the quids to by yerself a ruddy dictionary and or a few literacy lessons. (IMG: style_emoticons/default/wacko.gif