 My Judgement On Judge Hansen

Firstly, Hansen all but called Clarke and Hayden liars. His point that neither could remember other words spoken except the slur imply that they made it up. He is saying that their memory is "contrived".



His opinion that the standard of proof required under the code of conduct of players should be somewhere between "balance of probabilities" used in civil cases and "proof beyond reasonable doubt" used in criminal cases. And that says one thing:



the balance of probabilities are that Hayden and Clarke are lying and/or there is a reasonable doubt that they are not telling the truth.



Keep in mind neither have backed away from their initial statements.



Secondly,Hansen takes the side of Harbhajan on the start of the incident. He claims that Harbhajan was not trying to stir things up in his contact with Lee.



"Mr Singh had innocently, and in the tradition of the game, acknowledged the quality of Mr Lee's bowling. That interchange had nothing to do with Mr Symonds but he determined to get involved and as a result was abusive towards Mr Singh. Mr Singh was, not surprisingly, abusive back."



In the "tradition" of what game? What tradition is there that has opposition Test players giving each other high five-type exchanges when they play well?



Hansen gives no proof for this "innocent" assertion. In fact, Harbhajan had spent the whole series trying to stir the pot with the Aussies. He had already riled them that game with his histronics about Ponting. Even Roebuck had written about Harbhajan's misbehaviour on the field at that point and attempts to niggle the Australian team. I'm not saying he was directly inviting Symonds to have a go at him, just that it would jave been consistent with his character that he was trying to psyche opposition players out any way he could.



Really, there was no real need for this partisan defence of Harbhajan by Hansen. He could have accused Symonds of needlessly buying into the niggle without declaring Harbhajan innocent of playing mind games. It just shows where Hansen is coming from.



Thirdly, Hansen takes the view that racial slurs are not all that offensive:



"But in my view even if he had used the words "alleged" an "ordinary person" standing in the shoes of Mr Symonds who had launched an unprovoked and unnecessary invective laden attack would not be offended or insulted or humiliated in terms of .."



You see, its all Symonds fault. Not only did Symonds invite a racial slur, but also he should not be offended by one.



Lastly, Mr Hansen's get-out clause for letting Harbhajan off the hook: Hansen claims in his finding that he hadn't all Harbhajan's prior infringements to consider.



QUOTE [66] I need to add something about the penalty I imposed. ...... After the penalty was announced I was made aware that in fact there were three further matters I had not been informed of.



67] ..... It was simply human error that led to the Level 1 offence in November 2005 not being made available. None of these three offences were advised to Mr Jordan and because of that he was not in a position to advise me of them. Other counsel did not alert me to this information during the sentencing process. ..... ..if I had been aware of the serious transgression in November 2001 I would have required more extensive submissions as to the offence in mitigation which could have led to a different penalty..... Regrettably I have concluded that I cannot do so and the penalty imposed by me must stand. At the end of the day Mr Singh can feel himself fortunate that he has reaped the benefit of these database and human errors. But judicial experience shows that these are problems that arise from time to time.



Well, well, well. How convenient, Mr Hansen. Please tell us why we should not believe you that you put this in just to cover your arse. They do say no-one lies better than legal folk. I find his excuses on sloppy paperwork unconvincing. I find a motivation not to know about about Harbhajan's priors to be probable. He needs to tell us excactly how it was he knows about Harbhajan's priors AFTER his judgement. Seems pretty vague and convenient to me.



Hansen tells us he can't believe Hayden and Clarke. I can't say I believe him! Reasonable doubt, and all that.



He had a counsel to get that type of information, but somehow his counsel couldn't be bothered. Or wasn't "told". Or was misinformed. Or got mixed up.



Hansen could have googled this stuff up himself.



