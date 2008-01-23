|
The Adelaide Test
|
|
The Adelaide Test
|
Jan 23 2008, 08:14 PM
|
|
I cannot read the tea-leaves on this one, boys.
I'll be barracking for my team, for sure. But your guess is as good as mine.
Is Tait ready?
|
|
Jan 24 2008, 12:14 AM
|
|
Everything I have read in the media implies that Hogg will replace him in the 11. Have you heard differently?
|
|
Jan 24 2008, 08:38 AM
|
|
|
Jan 24 2008, 11:23 AM
|
|
This should indeed be a good match and I'd be expecting the Aussies to bounce back after the Perth hic-up, however rain could play a part in the outcome and India does have a pretty good record in Adelaide where their spinners are expected to perform.
If too much time is lost to the raim....Jams' prediction of a draw looks good.
|
|
Jan 24 2008, 10:48 PM
|
|
Nah mate..... The price is far too short. Lay the draw at anything shorter than 2/1 ($3). If you don't know why, ask yourself once question........
When was the last time Aussie drew a test match ?
If too much time is lost to the raim....Jams' prediction of a draw looks good.
Nah mate..... The price is far too short. Lay the draw at anything shorter than 2/1 ($3). If you don't know why, ask yourself once question........
When was the last time Aussie drew a test match ?
|
|
Jan 26 2008, 01:03 AM
|
|
If the Aussies can match the Indian first innings the game will be heading for a draw unless they can spark a second Innings collapse or unless the pitch starts breaking up. The Aussies would have been better placed if not for some catches that were spilled.
|
|
Jan 29 2008, 07:57 AM
|
|
The Test ended up being a draw with not even 3 innings finished on a pitch that was too good a batting wicket for a result IMO. The big news was Gilly retiring during the match. Sad to see him go but may he wanted to jump before he was pushed. The one day series will be his last cricket ever.
|
|
Jan 29 2008, 08:14 AM
|
|
Probably a fitting result to a rather boring match where the constant delays in field placements etc drove me nuts. The first innings batting results of both teams I think meant India would play for the draw in the end. The only team that could really win this match in the dying stages was Australia.
Personally I would have liked to have seen Kumble declare about 200 odd ahead with about 1 1/2 - 2 hours to go and throw the gauntlet down to the Australians.
One interesting aspect of the match I think was Bowdens refusal to basically entertain any appeal pertaining to an LBW....he got it right mostly I reckon, but it just seemed to me he wasn't going to go there anyway.
|
