Custom Search

> The Adelaide Test
Brendon
post Jan 23 2008, 08:14 PM
Newbie


Group: Members
Posts: 62
Joined: 15-January 08
Member No.: 1,758
I cannot read the tea-leaves on this one, boys.

I'll be barracking for my team, for sure. But your guess is as good as mine.

Is Tait ready?
Andrew Beacom
post Jan 24 2008, 12:14 AM
Dedicated Member
Group: Dedicated Member
Posts: 698
Joined: 29-July 05
Member No.: 565
Everything I have read in the media implies that Hogg will replace him in the 11. Have you heard differently?
Brendon
post Jan 24 2008, 08:38 AM
Newbie


Group: Members
Posts: 62
Joined: 15-January 08
Member No.: 1,758
QUOTE (Andrew Beacom @ Jan 24 2008, 01:14 AM) *
Everything I have read in the media implies that Hogg will replace him in the 11. Have you heard differently?


No, I haven't heard anything differently. The last Test should have been a good warm up for Tait. But they will probably go for Hogg.
Shane
post Jan 24 2008, 11:23 AM
Site Administrator
Group: Admin
Posts: 6,109
Joined: 28-March 04
From: Australia
Member No.: 1
This should indeed be a good match and I'd be expecting the Aussies to bounce back after the Perth hic-up, however rain could play a part in the outcome and India does have a pretty good record in Adelaide where their spinners are expected to perform.

If too much time is lost to the raim....Jams' prediction of a draw looks good.
jamstains
post Jan 24 2008, 10:48 PM
Moderator
Group: Moderator
Posts: 1,875
Joined: 22-January 05
From: Gibraltar
Member No.: 287
QUOTE (Shane @ Jan 24 2008, 02:23 AM) *
This should indeed be a good match and I'd be expecting the Aussies to bounce back after the Perth hic-up, however rain could play a part in the outcome and India does have a pretty good record in Adelaide where their spinners are expected to perform.

If too much time is lost to the raim....Jams' prediction of a draw looks good.

Nah mate..... The price is far too short. Lay the draw at anything shorter than 2/1 ($3). If you don't know why, ask yourself once question........

When was the last time Aussie drew a test match ?
Andrew Beacom
post Jan 26 2008, 01:03 AM
Dedicated Member
Group: Dedicated Member
Posts: 698
Joined: 29-July 05
Member No.: 565
If the Aussies can match the Indian first innings the game will be heading for a draw unless they can spark a second Innings collapse or unless the pitch starts breaking up. The Aussies would have been better placed if not for some catches that were spilled.
Andrew Beacom
post Jan 29 2008, 07:57 AM
Dedicated Member
Group: Dedicated Member
Posts: 698
Joined: 29-July 05
Member No.: 565
The Test ended up being a draw with not even 3 innings finished on a pitch that was too good a batting wicket for a result IMO. The big news was Gilly retiring during the match. Sad to see him go but may he wanted to jump before he was pushed. The one day series will be his last cricket ever.
Shane
post Jan 29 2008, 08:14 AM
Site Administrator
Group: Admin
Posts: 6,109
Joined: 28-March 04
From: Australia
Member No.: 1
Probably a fitting result to a rather boring match where the constant delays in field placements etc drove me nuts. The first innings batting results of both teams I think meant India would play for the draw in the end. The only team that could really win this match in the dying stages was Australia.

Personally I would have liked to have seen Kumble declare about 200 odd ahead with about 1 1/2 - 2 hours to go and throw the gauntlet down to the Australians.

One interesting aspect of the match I think was Bowdens refusal to basically entertain any appeal pertaining to an LBW....he got it right mostly I reckon, but it just seemed to me he wasn't going to go there anyway.
