 Correction: It Is War!

DATELINE - 1960 Rome Olympics: "Sorry Herb, but the Australian press has just turned on you. Unsubstantiated stories are circulating about you. The English track coach has publicly attacked you and our press believes him completely for some reason. A recent poll shows you are now the most unpopular sportsman in Australia. Your parents have reported anonymous threats and fear for their safety. GOOD LUCK WITH TOMORROW'S RACE, HERB. REMEMBER, NO-ONE CARES ANY MORE.":D



What do they do with traitors in war?



John Bertrand, Herb Eliot, and the rest of you Surrender Monkeys and Tokyo Roses, you reading this? LOL



Seriously, it is war. But in a civilized way. That's cricket. India played a classic hand. They should be congratulated.



First it tried to disarm us by making us ashamed of our success. Our team did not deserve the last Test. Our team are cheats. The world is against India. Pity on poor India.



The weak-headed amongst us made up reasonable rational arguments to support this. And that made these muppets feel all urbane and "international"... and ever so even handed. You could point out that, yeah, Ponting and Clarke weren't cheats. That decisions went against Australia too. Big ones. You could tell them the games WERE played in good spirits. You could tell them anything. But their reply:



"But Ponting shouted at Tony Greig. Thats worse than Hitler!" (IMG:



Elite former sportsmen were giving uninformed comments attacking the current crop of cricketers. Attacks that if they received in the middle of their glory days it would surely have affected them.





And did you hear that story about the Test cricketer (un-named) who abused a patron (un-named) in a pub some time (date not given). It must be true! Those arrogant so-and-so's!!! Grrrr!



Meanwhile national pride in India was bursting. Their team universally supported in their country.



India was playing for their country at the WACA.



Who the hell was Ponting playing for?



We played the part of Carthage to India's Rome. (IMG:



I believe the Australian team were as flat as pancakes for the first two days and Ponting's decision making was below par. I don't blame them.



What do you think



