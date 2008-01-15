 Australia And The Surrender Monkey Syndrome





I looked at the papers today, and this time its Mike Whitney getting stuck into Ponting's men. Yet another player, along with Greg Matthews whom we all wonder how the hell they ever got more than one cap for Australia.



Whitney and Matthews should remind us that losing is bad. We sure did a lot of that when they were players. Back in the day.



Whitney says its all Symonds fault. Roebuck tells us the Australians are behaving terribly. Matthews pans Ponting. Betrrand tells us Ponting's behaviour is below par. This from a guy who cheated with a winged keel and got drunk on champagne the day he won.



Geoff Lawson, who once had G. Greenidge threaten to break every bone in his body for abusing him while we walked off after being given out attacks the current crop of players for sledging. Tony Grieg, that arrogant ex South African who once famously (infamously?) told the West Indies he would have them grovelling at his feet, has had a go at Ponting too.



John Bertrand knows squat about cricket. So too Herb Eliot. How do I know?! Because - except for Harbhajan - both teams have behaved impeccably in the first two Tests. Find one thing Roebuck wrote that was derogatory of Ponting's men behaviour in the Indian Tests prior to his ridiculous "Ponting must be sacked" article.



The Indians are laughing up their sleeve. So they should. Our former elite athletes and journos are acting like General Pétain welcoming the Germans into Paris. Its embarrassing.



Our press stands by idly while Kumble in his disgraceful post-match interview strongly hints that Ponting and his boys are cheats. The Indian press and their general population are in a fury, feeding of the half truths from their media.



No-one has looked at the Clarke catch. Nor have they remembered why Ganguly said it was not a catch. Let me refresh: Ganguly claimed that it bounced before Clarke got it. Ganguly is on record as saying that is why he stood his ground.



I will offer a million bucks to anyone who can find a video that shows the ball bouncing before it comes to Clarke. My money is safe because if you take the time to view it over and over you can see, even on the grainy video the ball is clearly dropping into Clarke's hands and not on the bounce.



On this alone Ganguly and Kumble should be crucified (figuratively) by our press. Instead Clarke and Ponting are made to look like cheats. Its disgusting.



Since when did gutless become a synonym for unbiased?



Australia, and not Ponting, should be ashamed of itself.



