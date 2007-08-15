|
Do You Need To Oil An English Willow Bat?
|
Custom Search
|
Do You Need To Oil An English Willow Bat?
|
Aug 15 2007, 01:16 AM
Post #1
|
Newbie
Group: Members
Posts: 8
Joined: 14-August 07
Member No.: 1,636
|
Is it necessary to oil an English willow bat with raw linseed oil? I've heard from some people that they're seasoned already, but I just want to make sure. Also, is it necessary to knock in an English willow bat with a mallet? I think it is, because the new bat I've gotten is a little dead in the toe and I think I can make the middle better also. However, I've heard from more than one person that both of these aren't necessary.
|
|
Aug 16 2007, 07:26 PM
Post #2
|
Site Administrator
Group: Admin
Posts: 6,109
Joined: 28-March 04
From: Australia
Member No.: 1
|
Is it necessary to oil an English willow bat with raw linseed oil? I've heard from some people that they're seasoned already, but I just want to make sure. Also, is it necessary to knock in an English willow bat with a mallet? I think it is, because the new bat I've gotten is a little dead in the toe and I think I can make the middle better also. However, I've heard from more than one person that both of these aren't necessary.
Most good quality bats will come with full instructions or at least a sticker on them to say they have been pre oiled and or knocked in. If your's hasn't, then I would say it definitely requires oiling and knocking.
If your bat is armoured, that is has a protective coating wrapped around the blade, it won't require oiling, but will probably still need to be knocked in unless it has been pre pressed to compress the bats timber fibres.
You don't have to use a mallet if you don't have one, an old cricket ball placed in a stocking will do the same trick.
DON'T use a golf ball...it's too small and will dent / damage your rat-a-tat-tat. (bat)
|
|
Aug 19 2007, 10:25 AM
Post #3
|
Newbie
Group: Members
Posts: 8
Joined: 14-August 07
Member No.: 1,636
|
Thanks for the advice. The bat didn't come with anything but was wrapped in plastic and had a case. So I guess I will oil/knock it in. Also, I tried using a cricket ball wrapped, but it takes a while. You have to hang it up and play strokes against it to get it knocked up I think. It's kind of annoying to use it as a mallet hitting the bat (IMG:http://abcofcricket.com/forum/style_emoticons/default/tongue.gif)
|
|Lo-Fi Version
|Time is now: 22nd December 2016 - 10:53 PM