 Do You Need To Oil An English Willow Bat?

QUOTE (danny @ Aug 15 2007, 01:16 AM) Is it necessary to oil an English willow bat with raw linseed oil? I've heard from some people that they're seasoned already, but I just want to make sure. Also, is it necessary to knock in an English willow bat with a mallet? I think it is, because the new bat I've gotten is a little dead in the toe and I think I can make the middle better also. However, I've heard from more than one person that both of these aren't necessary.



Most good quality bats will come with full instructions or at least a sticker on them to say they have been pre oiled and or knocked in. If your's hasn't, then I would say it definitely requires oiling and knocking.



If your bat is armoured, that is has a protective coating wrapped around the blade, it won't require oiling, but will probably still need to be knocked in unless it has been pre pressed to compress the bats timber fibres.



You don't have to use a mallet if you don't have one, an old cricket ball placed in a stocking will do the same trick.



DON'T use a golf ball...it's too small and will dent / damage your rat-a-tat-tat. (bat)