 No Kallis?

QUOTE (danny @ Aug 15 2007, 02:11 AM) What do you all think about leaving Jacques Kallis out of the Proteas squad? I was fairly surprised actually, because he's a really good all rounder, up there with Freddie. His batting innings do take a start rather slow though, which isn't good for 2020. But I think his bowling will be missed in World Cup.



Yes, it's quite a shock. He's quite a backbone of the side. I think it's shocking that the vice captain of the Protea side, who was actually captain of a short tour to the UK recently, was treated so shabbily. I also think that his reaction was childish and petulent at best! He's resigned as vice captain and has made it known that he is reconsidering his future as a national player and is looking at other options. (Stupid!) He has hinted at the rebel Indian setup and is casting a glance over his shoulder at county cricket.



I think that mostly, he's looking at missed lucrative paydays during the T20 WC. Make no mistake, he can up the tempo when he bats. He's still on record with the fastest test 50. And he's shown in the past that he can turn the game in an ODI, with his batting. However, T20 cricket is still in it's infancy, and no stats are truly representative of players' ability.



